The promising striker was introduced at half-time of their Carabao Cup second-round encounter with Fulham on Tuesday night.

Following a 1-1 draw, Spurs were eliminated following a 5-3 penalty shoot-out defeat, although Scarlett didn’t take a spot-kick.

Regardless, it represented the 19-year-old’s first outing since returning from spending last season on loan with the Blues.

Scarlett netted six times in 40 appearances, although has one goal in the year 2023 and started just four matches under John Mousinho.

Nonetheless, Spurs retain high hopes for the England under-20 international – and Postecoglou sang his praises after his Fulham involvement.

‘Look, I'll sit down with Dane over the next couple of days and sort of chart a way forward for him. I really think he's definitely got a future at our club and I really like his attributes as a striker.

Dane Scarlett challenges Fulham's Antonee Robinson in Tuesday night Carabao Cup action. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

‘It's always a balance with young players, will they get enough game time because the next stage of their development is to play. He played a fair few games last year and I think he's improved as a player since then.

‘I'll make that decision over the next couple of days and sit down with him, but I certainly see him as a Tottenham player and a lot of that will depend on what else happens over the next two or three days.’

Life at Fratton Park began promisingly enough for Scarlett, who netted four times in his opening 10 appearances.

That included a double in a 2-1 win over Peterborough in September 2022 – the Blues’ League One opposition on Saturday.

However, he would score just twice more during his south-coast stay, while performances dipped significantly from the turn of the year.

Scarlett came off the bench to score a last-gasp winner over Burton in February 2023, but otherwise struggled to establish himself under Mousinho.