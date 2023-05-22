It’s that time of the year once again when clubs across League One announce their retained/released lists.
And on Friday, eight members of John Mousinho’s squad were released, while Ronan Curtis and Jay Mingi remain in negotiations.
Already, 17 of the Blues’ third-tier rivals had published their lists, with more than two weeks passed since the end of the season.
Here are all the sides who have so far revealed who will be released this summer.
2. Accrington
Released: Mitch Clark, Anthony Mancini, Joe Hardy, Rhys Fenlon, Enock Lusiama and Dylan Moonan. Contracts offered: Dan Martin and Liam Isherwood. Negotiations: Michael Nottingham, Harvey Rodgers and Seamus Conneely. Extension triggered: Ethan Hamilton, Joe Pritchard, Rosaire Longelo, Jack Nolan, Korede Adedoyin, Connor O’Brien and Toby Savin. Returning loans: Lukas Jensen (Burnley), Ryan Astley (Everton), Nathan Butler-Oyedeji (Arsenal), Aaron Pressley (Aston Villa) and Doug Tharme (Blackpool). Photo: David Rogers
3. Bristol Rovers
Released: Harry Anderson, Paul Coutts, Calum Macdonald. Contracts offered: Josh Grant, Harvey Greenslade, Ryan Jones, Grant Ward. Retired: Glenn Whelan, Nick Anderton, Alex Rodman. Returning loanees: Ellery Balcombe (Brentford), Lamare Bogarde (Aston Villa), Josh Coburn (Middlesbrough), Lewis Gibson (Everton), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool). Photo: Pete Norton
4. Burton
Released: Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Ben Radcliffe, Thierry Latty-Fairweather, William Kokolo, Louis Moult, Chris McCann, Sam Winnall, Ben Garratt, Jonny Smith and Callum Hawkins. Contracts offered: Mustapha Carayol, Tom Hewlett, Craig MacGillivray, Jakub Niemczyk, Tom Hamer, Deji Oshilja, Conor Shaughnessy and Terry Taylor. Retired: Michael Mancienne. Returning loanees: Gassan Ahadme (Ipswich), Charlie Kirk & Sam Lavelle (Charlton), Jasper Moon (Barnsley), Jordan Amissah (Sheffield United), Zac Ashworth (West Brom) and Dale Taylor (Nottingham Forest). Photo: Nathan Stirk