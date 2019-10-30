Have your say

Former Pompey midfielder Steve Stone is the subject of an internal investigation in his role as Burnley under-23s coach.

The ex-England international, who was a fans’ favourite at Fratton Park, has not been present in the dugout for each of the past three matches and is currently unable to attend training sessions.

Stone has not been suspended but the 48-year-old remains subject of an internal investigation by Burnley.

The Clarets’ under-23s assistant coach Andy Farrell has been in charge in Stone’s absence.

Burnley have not given a reason for the investigation.

Stone previously worked on the coaching staff at Newcastle prior to moving to the Clarets, replacing Michael Duff in November 2018.

He netted 10 times in 80 appearances during his three-year stay at Pompey after joining from Aston Villa in December 2002.