The Portsmouth-born ace has endured a miserable enforced career break following his Fratton Park departure in the summer of 2021.

Looking for a fresh start after seven years on the first-team payroll and no suggestion of regular first-team football, the cultured midfielder chose the Keepmoat Stadium as the necessary next step in his career.

But 18 matches into his new life, disaster struck – with the 26-year-old suffering a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Intensive physiotherapy work and then painkilling injections were initially used in a bid to get Close back on the pitch.

However, it was soon realised that surgery was the only answer to his Iliotibial band complaint.

Ten months on from that – and the disappointment of missing a Fratton Park homecoming against Pompey last February – the former Blues youngster is finally back in action.

Last week he made his comeback in a 45-minute run-out against Lincoln in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Pompey midfielder Ben Close has returned to action with Doncaster Rovers after 10 months out through injury Picture Tony Johnson

Close then followed that up with 76 minutes in Rovers’ 4-1 win against Crawley in League Two.

His midfield partnership with Adam Clayton was a key feature of that win – a victory which helped move McSheffrey’s side up to ninth in the table.

And after seeing his returning aced back in action, the Rovers boss was quickly reminded how important Close will be to Doncaster’s ambitions this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

McSheffrey told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘He (Close) sees the pass out wide, he sees the overlapping full-back and switches our play. He's got good technique to punch it out, play through them and switch play.

‘He’s really important - he brought a bit of steadiness to things.

‘It looked a bit shaky at times early on but when the ball comes to him he tries to get his foot on it.

‘Him and Clayton can buy a pass with each other now and let us get off the pitch and build a little bit better. He will be really good.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after his return against Lincoln – the midfielder’s first game since last November – Close said: ‘I had never been out for this length of time.

‘In the end I just didn’t feel like a footballer and that was incredibly frustrating.

‘You take football for granted; it might be a freezing-cold day in the middle of winter and you’re out on the training pitch thinking “I would rather be inside today”.

‘I don't think I’ll ever feel like that again. I can’t wait to get back to full fitness now.’

Advertisement Hide Ad