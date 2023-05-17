But former Blues loanee Ross McCrorie is now on the way to the Championship, in a reported £2m deal.

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has confirmed the Robins are close to confirming two agreements this summer.

And it’s being widely reported one of the moves they are set to get over the line, is the capture of McCrorie, who is currently operating in the SPL for Aberdeen.

Bristol Live led the reporting the total £2m price for the deal encompassed add-ons for 25-year-old, who has been operating as the Dons’ vice-captain this term.

There was plenty of excitement when Pompey fought off strong interest from Sunderand to land McCrorie, ahead of the 2019-20 season on loan from Rangers.

The 6ft 2in man was held in high regard at the Scottish giants, representing his country through the age groups and captaining Scotland at under-21 level.

McCrorie picked up a red card on his debut in a 1-0 defeat at Shrewsbury, however, going on to make 12 league starts as he picked up a total 24 Pompey appearances.

Ross McCrorie fends off Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli in Pompey colours. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

He found himself at the centre of a worrying situation at the outbreak of the Covid pandemic in March 2020, when he was left fearing he put his family’s health in danger as one of the first players to test positive - without feeling any symptoms.

McCrorie moved on to Aberdeen on loan the following campaign, ahead of sealing a £350,000 permanent move to Pittodrie. His stock has soared there along with his valuation, with the defensive midfielder bagging eight goals in 113 appearances north of the border.

McCrorie’s form has seen Championship sides on his trail, with West Brom and Norwich among those credited with interest.

But it’s Bristol City who appear to have to won the race for his signature, with Pearson confirming in an interview with BBC on Monday night his club are close to completing two deals.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie in January.

