Former Pompey loanee George Byers

And as all the Blues’ League One rivals continue to shape their squads for the forthcoming season, it’s been confirmed that Burton have snapped up ex-Fratton Park triallist Ryan Leak.

Madger Gomes, meanwhile, is also trialling at Charlton after Pompey boss Danny Cowley turned down the chance to sign the former Doncaster Rovers midfielder following a similar stint training at PO4.

Byers’ impending loan move to Hillsborough won’t cause sleepless nights in these parts after a low-key impact at PO4 over the second half of last season following his temporary arrival from Championship Swansea.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot was expected of the Scot as the Blues set their sights on the play-offs.

But his 15 appearances – 10 of which came as a substitute – failed to inspire a concerted promotion push and he returned to the Swans without living up to the hype his initial arrival generated.

The 24-year-old will move to Wednesday on loan until the end of the season and will follow Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Lewis Wing in joining Darren Moore’s side this week.

Central defender Leak joins Burton after being part of the influx of triallists who have descended on Roko this summer.

The former Wolves Academy player featured for Pompey in some of their pre-season warm-up games but failed to win a contract after returning from two seasons in Spain.

Despite Cowley’s reluctance to offer him terms, Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is pleased to have landed the 23-year-old after he impressed in their friendly against Leicester at the weekend.

He told the Brewers’ website: ‘We have said we were looking for another option at centre-half and Ryan fits that bill.

‘He’s had two years playing in Spain and wants to come back to play league football - he was very impressive against Leicester, which I think the fans noticed.

‘It’s always good to have a local lad in your team and we’re sure the fans will love him for that. We think he’ll provide really good competition for those centre-back places.’

Gomes has linked up with Charlton after he too was denied a Fratton Park contract.

He has since played in two Addicks friendlies, but boss Nigel Adkins is yet to decide whether the 24-year-old will get the chance of a third run-out, with Fulham up next for the south London side on Saturday.

Adkins tolds londonnewsonline: ‘We’ll talk about it. He’s done well again. It’s not easy when you come in on a trial basis.