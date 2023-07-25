The 54-year-old, who made 100 appearances for the Blues, suffered the incident ahead of Real Madrid’s friendly with AC Milan at the Rose Bowl on Pasadena, California, on Sunday.

He was seen staggering backwards and forwards before falling to the ground while speaking to ESPN colleague Dan Thomas.

Crew members immediately rushed to the former Trinidad & Tobago international’s aid, while the TV feed was cut.

Thomas was able to tell concerned viewers shortly afterwards that Hislop was ‘conscious, talking and feeling a little bit embarrassed’ by the episode.

But now the ex-West Ham and Newcastle ace has spoken publicly for the first time. And in a video clip posted on social media, he thanked everyone for the best wishes he received before saying he’ll ‘seek out the best medical opinion I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say’.

No reason for his sudden collapse was provided.

Hislop said: ‘Well, that was awkward. What a 24 hours this has been.

Shaka Hislop won the First Division title with Pompey in 2002-03 Picture: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

‘Listen, every so often life gives you moment to pause and this was mine.

‘There’s so much I have to be thankful for – my wife, kids, family, loved ones, friends, people I’ve shared a space with over the years and have lost touch with for whatever reason and have reached out either directly or indirectly. Thank you.

‘My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion I can get and listen to what my doctors have to say.

‘In closing, I’d like to say thanks to Dan and the ESPN family, the camera operators, the medical staff at the Rose Bowl, all who responded in the way that they did and afforded me the care that I got. Thank you.

‘I know now that even when we argue and disagree, I have this fullest support of each and every one of you.