Former Portsmouth, Newcastle, Spurs, QPR and Birmingham coach leaves senior role at Bristol Rovers

The much-travelled 65-year-old has departed the Gas after 14 months working alongside manager Joey Barton.

No explanation has been given for the former defender’s exit.

But after helping Rovers win promotion from League Two last season, he leaves with Barton’s side currently 11th in the League One standings.

Bond enjoyed three spells at Pompey, working firstly alongside Alan Ball, then Harry Redknapp and then, more recently, Kenny Jackett in a scouting capacity.

He continued his close working association with Redknapp away from Fratton Park, though, joining the Blues’ 2008 FA Cup-winning manager during stints at Southampton, Spurs, QPR and Birmingham.

The former Southampton player also enjoyed coaching roles at Newcastle, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Bond, however, had spells of his own in the managerial hot-seat, taking charge of Bournemouth, Southend and Hong Kong Pegasus following his retirement from playing in 1996.

Following news of his Bristol Rovers departure, he said: ‘Last season was probably the most amazing year I’ve experienced in football.

‘To move from where we were at Christmas to promotion on the last day of the season was truly remarkable. I thought I’d seen most things in football but watching that seventh goal go in will stay with me forever.

‘Now is the right time for me to leave.

‘I would like to thank everyone connected with the club; Wael (al-Qadi – owner of Bristol Rovers), a fantastic man at the helm, Joey, the staff, the players and our brilliant supporters for making my time here so memorable.’

Barton told Rovers’ website: ‘Kev joined us at a difficult time early last season, when we needed it and has been superb for us as we built our team up on and off the pitch over the past year.