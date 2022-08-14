Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Conor Chaplin. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

The pair both bagged along with Wes Burns in the 3-0 success over MK Dons at Portman Road.

Boss Kieran McKenna told the East Anglian Daily Times: 'Obviously anyone that was here will have enjoyed us on the ball, our attacking play and the amount of chances we created.

'But the clean sheet was one of the most enjoyable bits for me today. I probably take more from our defending than our attacking. In that heat I thought that was a really special effort from those players.

'I thought the intensity of the pressure, organisation and commitment to defending as a team against a good footballing team, in those conditions, was top drawer. That was continued by the subs when they came on as well.'

Peterborough boss Grant McCann slammed Plymouth's Bali Mumba in the wake of his team's defeat at Home Park.

The Posh slipped to a 2-0 reverse against the Pilgrims in Devon, with Mumba impressing in his side's success.

The Norwich winger spent time on loan at London Road, before moving to Plymouth this summer.

Mumba was withdrawn with seven minutes remaining and McCann took exception to the way he left proceedings.

He told the Peterborough Telegraph: 'He’s had a good performance; the boy’s a good footballer but I thought he was a bit disrespectful coming off the pitch though; trying to rile the fans and I told him that at the end.

'He’s played well today and so have Plymouth, but we didn’t have anything about us to even have a go at them today.'Oxford boss Karl Robinson admitted his side have issues after their defeat to Bristol Rovers.’

Oxford boss Karl Robinson admitted his side have issues after their defeat to Bristol Rovers.

The U’s have suffered back-to-back defeats on the road and registered just four shots on goal in the process, as they went down to a 1-0 reverse at the Memorial Ground.

Robinson told the Oxford Mail: ‘You’re caught in between being entertaining and free-flowing, and solid. From my point of view, we are caught in between them right now.

‘I think no-one can disagree we look solid, I think we deny teams opportunities.

‘I think we need more pace on the counter-attack when we’re away from home.

‘We’re doing all the things that we’ve worked on, we’re just not taking chances or imposing ourselves enough in the final third away from home.’

Barnsley boss Michael Duff was perplexed how his side came away empty handed from a 2-1 loss to Derby at Pride Park.

He told the Yorkshire Post: 'I don’t know how we were 2-0 down at half-time, I thought we more than matched them.

'We switched off on a set play. You can’t come to a place like this and give them a leg up. Then the second goal is a good finish but it comes from us playing a bit too much.

'But we had some really good chances between the two goals.