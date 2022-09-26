The Pompey Wembley hero had been overlooked for the Addicks’ opening 12 matches following the signing of Jojo Wollacott from Swindon.

The Ghana international was reunited with ex-boss Ben Garner at The Valley in the summer – who immediately installed the keeper as his number one.

Frustration for MacGillivray, who made 45 appearances during last year’s maiden Charlton season after his heart-wrenching release by Danny Cowley.

Subsequently, 29-year-old has occupied the bench since the start of the season, while wasn’t included in the squad for a Papa John’s Trophy match against Gillingham.

However, with rival Wollacott away on international duty, MacGillivray was restored to Garner’s side for Saturday’s trip to Barnsley.

And his first outing of the season resulted in a 3-1 defeat, leaving Charlton 16th in League One during an underwhelming start to the new manager’s era.

The former The News/Sport Mail Player of the Season was linked with a switch to Dundee and Dundee United in the summer.

Former Pompey favourite Craig MacGillivray was overlooked for Charlton's opening 12 matches of the season in all competitions - before Saturday. Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Yet, for now, he is battling for regular first-team football, no doubt surprising many of the Fratton faithful who saw his impressive three seasons on the south coast.

Regardless, ahead of his Oakwell return to the first-team, Garner praised MacGillivray for his conduct.

He told the South London Press: ‘He’s a fantastic professional – his work ethic and his dedication in training, each and every day since I’ve come to the club, has been absolutely first class.

‘He’s chomping at the bit to play.

‘We’ve got real competition in that goalkeeping department. We’ve got Nathan Harness as well who is pushing Craig and Jojo, Nath has been outstanding in training.

‘In some of the practises and drills he is frustrating players with some of the saves that he can make.’

MacGillivray made 135 appearances for the Blues after recruited as a free agent from Shrewsbury in June 2018.

During his time at Fratton Park, the Scot pulled off a penalty save in the 2019 Checkatrade Trophy final triumph over Sunderland.

His fine performances for the Blues saw him named as The News/Sports Mail’s Player of the Season for 2020-21, however he was subsequently released by Cowley, moving to Charlton.

