The ex-Fratton Park favourite will auction off the No 14 top he wore as a substitute against West Germany in 1987, along with the cap he received, next month.

The hope is both items will be sold for £15,000 and allow Webb, 59, to plan for his retirement. The 26-time-capped former Three Lions international is now a delivery driver in Reading.

Webb retired from football in 2000 after a career that saw him play for Reading, Pompey, Nottingham Forest and Manchester United. He made more than 560 appearances for his various clubs, scoring 134 goals. The goalscoring midfielder won the FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup with United. He also won the League Cup with Brian Clough’s Forest.

Neil Webb helped Pompey win the 1982-83 Third Division title Picture: Robinson/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Yet he’ll be remembered in these parts following a three-year and 138-game stint at Fratton Park that brought with it the 1982-83 Third Division title. That was secured during his first season with the Blues, following his £83,500 switch from Reading in 1982.

That made Webb an instant firm favourite with the fans and will explain why there was anger when he was sold to Forest for £250,000 in 1985. The move earned him a personalised message from the 657!

Webb, who was capped by England U21s during his time at Fratton Park, explained to The Mirror why he was putting his precious England memorabilia up for sale.

He said: ‘I’ve had numerous jobs over the last few years and at the moment I am a delivery driver.

Neil Webb played 26 times for England Picture: Simon Bruty/Allsport/Getty Images

‘My generation earned good money and you could buy a nice house, a nice car and put your children through private education.

‘But it is a different world for today’s players. I always knew I would have to work after I played. I can’t relate to the incredulous wages players get today. Even £100,000 a week – I can’t relate to that.

‘I’m turning 60 in July and it would be good if the shirt and cap goes to someone who will appreciate them. It will boost my retirement pot. It has hung on the wall in our home and if nobody decides to buy it I’ll happily keep hold of it.’

The items will go up for sale at Graham Budd Auctions, Wellingborough, Northants, on June 6.