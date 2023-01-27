The 41-year-old had been the assistant head coach at The New Lawn since the summer, arriving as back-up to Ian Burchnall following his appointment as head coach in May.

He is joined by first-team coach Ben Turner, who has also left.

Forest Green have acted swiftly to find a new leader, with former Everton and Rangers striker Duncan Ferguson named their new head coach on Thursday.

His first game in charge of League One’s bottom-placed side will be against Shrewsbury on Saturday.

Doyle left Pompey in 2017 after helping them secure the League Two title on his last appearance for the Blues against Cheltenham.

The Irishman spent two seasons at Fratton Park, making 96 appearances.

Michael Doyle celebrates Pompey's 2016-17 League Two title win Picture: Harry Murphy/Getty Images

After a second spell at Coventry, he joined Notts County in 2019, where he later became assistant head coach, before moving to The Greens with Burchnall in May 2022.

