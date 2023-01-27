Former Portsmouth, Sheffield United and Coventry favourite Michael Doyle leaves role as assistant head coach at Forest Green Rovers
Former Pompey skipper Michael Doyle has parted company with Forest Green Rovers.
The 41-year-old had been the assistant head coach at The New Lawn since the summer, arriving as back-up to Ian Burchnall following his appointment as head coach in May.
However, following Burchnall’s sacking this week after 37 games in charge, Doyle has followed his former Notts County boss out the door, too.
He is joined by first-team coach Ben Turner, who has also left.
Forest Green have acted swiftly to find a new leader, with former Everton and Rangers striker Duncan Ferguson named their new head coach on Thursday.
His first game in charge of League One’s bottom-placed side will be against Shrewsbury on Saturday.
Doyle left Pompey in 2017 after helping them secure the League Two title on his last appearance for the Blues against Cheltenham.
The Irishman spent two seasons at Fratton Park, making 96 appearances.
After a second spell at Coventry, he joined Notts County in 2019, where he later became assistant head coach, before moving to The Greens with Burchnall in May 2022.
Pompey are currently on the lookout for a No2 to assist John Mousinho following his appointment as head coach last week.