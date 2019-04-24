David Cotterill has opened up on his issues battling alcohol problems.

The ex-Pompey winger retired in October and has revealed he suffered from depression across his playing career.

Cotterill, 31, recently spent three weeks at the Sporting Chance Clinic having fought alcohol dependency.

He scored one goal in 15 appearances during his Fratton Park loan stay from Swansea in 2011, while he played 24 times for Wales.

In an Instagram post, Cotterill revealed: ‘I have been staying at the Sporting Chance Clinic battling alcohol dependency which has arisen from years of mental health issues.

‘The staff have been incredible since picking up the phone to them - all very inspiring and unbelievable at what they do so thank you for everything.

Former Pompey winger David Cotterill. Picture: Allan Hutchings

‘If anyone reading this is struggling, please think about why you want to get better.

‘For me the motivation is to be the best father and husband I can possibly be and it really helped me get through this time.

‘I missed my daughter's first birthday whilst being in rehab because in my head and my heart I knew missing this birthday would make sure I wouldn't miss any future birthdays.

‘It was the most difficult thing I've done.

‘If you can find that one thing that drives you on, keep it at the forefront of your mind and carry on fighting.

‘Things will get better. You're not alone.’

Cotterill also represented the likes of Bristol City, Wigan, Sheffield United and Birmingham during his 14-year playing career.