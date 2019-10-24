Sol Campbell believes he’s got enough time to get Southend United out of relegation trouble.

The former Pompey defender took charge at Roots Hall on Tuesday.

The Blues’ 2008 FA Cup-winning captain watched on from the stands, along with new backroom members Hermann Hreidarsson and Andy Cole, as the Shrimpers suffered a 7-1 hammering at the hands of Doncaster Rovers.

That defeat left Southend 22nd in the table with five points from their 14 games played.

They are currently seven points adrift of safety with nearly a third of the season completed, and, interestingly, 11 points behind Campbell’s one-time employers Pompey, who occupy 16th place.

An emotional return to Fratton Park for Campbell & Co is on the cards for Tuesday, November 5 – the third of three tough opening fixtures for Southend, with games against Ipswich (Saturday) and Sunderland (November 2) immediately on the horizon.

New Southend manager Sol Campbell Picture: Steve Robards

The former England manager, however, is not daunted by the challenge that lies ahead.

Instead, he’s relishing the challenge and believes there’s enough time and games left to get the team climbing the table.

Campbell told the Southend Echo: ‘It’s a tough start with Ipswich then Sunderland who are huge club with great resources.

‘After that it’s Portsmouth who I know inside out.

‘We have some tough outings but the lads should be relishing the challenge.

‘We have to be up for it and go for it in every single game. From there the confidence starts building.’

He added: ‘We shouldn’t be down here but we are.

‘When you look at it from last season to this season it’s been pretty tough for whatever reason.

‘I’m here now to turn it around and get us to where we should be which is higher up the league.

‘We’ve got to work towards that and the League doesn’t lie.

‘The lads have to realise it’s real, tough football.

‘You have to put in as players and see how far you can go.

‘I’ll push them and there will be no more sloppiness around here. It’s going to be proper football and realising we’re in a situation.

‘We’ve got enough games to get out of it but we’ve got to start now. Every game and every training session is precious.’