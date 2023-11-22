Former Portsmouth star on diagnosis as club told to sign Peterborough United man

All the latest news surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals as the international break reaches its conclusion.

Mosaics depicting Jimmy Dickinson and the Pompey crest have overlooked the Fratton Park pitch since 1997.

Portsmouth remain top of the pile in League One as they prepare to head into one of the busiest parts of the season.. As things stand, John Mousinho's men have a one-point advantage over second placed Oxford United and a three-point lead over Bolton Wanderers in third.

Blackpool await this weekend, and Pompey will want to get back to winning ways after a draw with Charlton Athletic last time out. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals.

Halford admission

Former Portsmouth star Greg Halford has been speaking about his autism diagnosis having previously struggled following a big-money move to Reading during his long career.

"Obviously, I haven't told anyone this in the football world, but I am on the spectrum of autism so change and not knowing at that time and fitting into a new group of people," Halford told the UndrTheCosh Podcast. "Changing the way I lived, where I lived, to being away from my family, my girlfriend at the time - I found it very, very hard. It was hard to interact with people.

"After training, I never wanted to go into the training ground as I didn't really want to be around and I felt awkward, it was a weird sensation, so I would just go home. I would do my training and then go home, being on the pitch was completely different, that is my area and I can control myself there but when it is small intimate groups, I found it very difficult at that time."

Palmer on Poku