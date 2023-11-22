Former Portsmouth star on diagnosis as club told to sign Peterborough United man
All the latest news surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals as the international break reaches its conclusion.
Portsmouth remain top of the pile in League One as they prepare to head into one of the busiest parts of the season.. As things stand, John Mousinho's men have a one-point advantage over second placed Oxford United and a three-point lead over Bolton Wanderers in third.
Blackpool await this weekend, and Pompey will want to get back to winning ways after a draw with Charlton Athletic last time out. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals.
Halford admission
Former Portsmouth star Greg Halford has been speaking about his autism diagnosis having previously struggled following a big-money move to Reading during his long career.
"Obviously, I haven't told anyone this in the football world, but I am on the spectrum of autism so change and not knowing at that time and fitting into a new group of people," Halford told the UndrTheCosh Podcast. "Changing the way I lived, where I lived, to being away from my family, my girlfriend at the time - I found it very, very hard. It was hard to interact with people.
"After training, I never wanted to go into the training ground as I didn't really want to be around and I felt awkward, it was a weird sensation, so I would just go home. I would do my training and then go home, being on the pitch was completely different, that is my area and I can control myself there but when it is small intimate groups, I found it very difficult at that time."
Palmer on Poku
West Brom have been told to sign Peterborough United star Kwame Poku by former Leeds United star Carlton Palmer. "Poku has registered six goals and six assists so far this season for the League One outfit, and he is only 22 and can play through the middle and down either flank," Palmer told Football League World. “Carlos Corberan likes players who are versatile and can play different positions, with Daryl Dike still struggling for consistent fitness and games. I think Carlos is looking for other options should the proposed takeover take place, as he looks to strengthen his squad to push on for a play-off place or even automatic promotion.”