Former Portsmouth starlet gunning for John Mousinho's men - to earn a Hawks deal

Pompey released Dan Gifford in the summer – now the youngster will go toe-to-toe with his former club as he chases a new footballing home.
Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 13th Jul 2023, 14:00 BST- 2 min read

The Hawks host John Mousinho’s men on Saturday (1pm kick-off), representing the Blues’ fourth pre-season friendly.

Intriguingly, the fixture also throws up an opportunity for Gifford to shine against his ex-employers in a bid to clinch a Westleigh Park contract.

The striker has been on trial with the Hawks over the last week, making two appearances, including scoring 10 minutes into his debut.

Having finished last season on loan at Bognor, the 19-year-old free agent is attracting interest from Conference South clubs, with the Hawks among admirers.

A switch to Jamie Collins’ side undoubtedly appeals to the Emsworth-based Gifford, who also featured at Weymouth on loan last term.

And he has another chance to prove his worth on Saturday against the club where he rose through the ranks.

Indeed, the forward netted a last-gasp winner for the Blues in their final match of last pre-season, with a 3-2 triumph at Barnet in July 2022.

Dan Gifford (left) celebrating a Hawks goal in last Saturday's 5-1 win over Moneyfields. Picture: Dave HainesDan Gifford (left) celebrating a Hawks goal in last Saturday's 5-1 win over Moneyfields. Picture: Dave Haines
Nonetheless, this summer he departed Fratton Park along with Clark Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Kieron Freeman, Michael Jacobs, Louis Thompson and Alfie Bridgman.

That availability has interested the Hawks, who introduced him at half-time in last Saturday’s friendly against Moneyfields, with the scoreline at 1-1.

Gifford scored within 10 minutes of his entrance and came close to adding another in an eye-catching display as they ran out 5-1 winners.

Collins’ men then hosted Sutton United on Tuesday evening, with the teenager called upon in the 49th minute during a 3-2 defeat.

Dan Gifford left Pompey in the summer and is now trialling at the Hawks. Picture: Simon DaviesDan Gifford left Pompey in the summer and is now trialling at the Hawks. Picture: Simon Davies
The Hawks continue to cast their eye over Gifford and, having faced them in Pompey colours in a pre-season friendly 12 months ago, he’s now attempting to earn a deal.

Having met Europa FC and the Rocks so far this month, the Blues also travel to Gosport (7pm kick-off) on Friday evening.

They will then field a different starting XI against the Hawks on Saturday, as Mousinho seeks to step up their schedule and put 60 minutes into his players’ legs.

The first-team squad will be rotated for both matches, supplemented by the introduction of Academy youngsters from the bench for the final 30 minutes.

Tickets for the Westleigh Park fixture are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for children and concessions, with supporters able to pay on the gate.

