Former Portsmouth striker's Sheffield Wednesday absence explained amid interest from Derby County

However, continued speculation regarding his future was not the reason for his absence from the Owls’ latest match-day squad.

Smith, who scored 10 goals in 37 appearances for the Blues, was meant to start Wednesday’s Carabao Cup game against Stockport on Tuesday night, having been an unused substitute in the Hillsborough outfit’s Championship defeat to Southampton days earlier.

Yet, his name didn’t appear on the team sheet, prompting rumours that Derby could be closing in on a move for the 31-year-old.

Rams boss Paul Warne previously worked with Smith at Rotherham and is reportedly keen to reunite with the proven goalscorer at Pride Park.

A loan switch appeals. But that’s something that new Owls boss Xisco refuses to entertain at present as he looks to retain the centre-forward’s services.

He appears determined to keep the much-travelled striker, who netted 20 goals in all competitions last season for the League One play-off winners.

And he admitted it was illness rather than transfer talk that stopped Smith playing a part in Tuesday night’s win over Stockport, albeit on penalties.

Sheffield Wednesday's former Pompey striker, Michael Smith, has been linked with a move to Derby

Speaking after the game, Xisco said: ‘He (Smith) arrived in pre-match and he spoke with the doctor about his situation because he felt a bit sick, and me and the doctor decided that he wouldn’t stay in the squad.

‘But he was starting. (Monday) I was working with them because it was the first time that the 11 was together.

‘We’ll see tomorrow if he’s good, I hope he’s ready to play against Hull. We wanted to play 4-4-2 and we worked all week on it. It was changed at the last moment.

‘It’s normal that clubs want Michael Smith, he’s a brilliant striker who last season scored 20 goals. Of course it’s normal. Right now he’s an important player for us, and we’re thinking that he’ll be ready to play the next game.’

Derby have had a busy transfer window to date, having brought in eight new arrivals. Two of those have been front men – Conor Washington and Martyn Waghorn – after top-scorer David McGoldrick departed for Notts County over the summer.

They have already suffered two defeats this season, though – a 2-1 loss to Wigan on the opening day of the League One campaign and a 2-0 reverse against Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.