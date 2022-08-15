Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Irishman has revealed he’s going under the knife to have surgery on a hip injury that has restricted him to just eight minutes of action for Steve Cotterill’s side.

Taking to Twitter to reveal the news, the 28-year-old said: ‘Unfortunately, after multiple scans and injections, I have been left with no choice but to have a minor operation today.

‘I am determined to come back even stronger and get out there playing with the team. See you all soon.’

O’Brien was looking for a fresh start at Salop after seeing his short-term spell at Fratton Park come to an end at the end of last season.

Despite gaining cult-hero status at Pompey following five goals in 17 games over the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, the former Sunderland man departed after failing to agree terms on a new deal.

He subsequently joined League One rivals Shrewsbury on a free transfer, signing a two-year contract.

Unfortunately, though, O’Brien has been restricted in what he can do at Greenhous Meadow since making the move.

Former Pompey favourite Aiden O'Brien

The forward did not play a single minute of the Shrews’ pre-season games due to muscle soreness and tendinitis in his hip.

He managed an eight-minute cameo appearance from the bench in his new side’s season-opening draw at Morecambe on July 30.

Yet he’s not been involved since, sitting out Shrewsbury’s past three games.

It’s not sure how long the former Millwall ace will be out for following the ‘minor operation’.

Pompey’s first meeting with Salop this season is on October 29 at Fratton Park.