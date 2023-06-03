The former Pompey favourite joined his Tags side for the inaugural ‘The Soccer Tournament’ (TST), which has been based in Cary, North Carolina.

In fact, the defender was one of the more well-known faces involved in the US-based tournament - joining Anton Ferdinand, Cesc Febregas and Clint Dempsey on the roster.

But Halford’s chances of claiming the illustrious $1m prize came to a grinding halt on Friday, when his side fell to a 2-1 defeat to COMO 1907.

After remaining undefeated in their group games, a late goal by Francesco Cutrone was enough to see the Serie B outfit advance into the final eight.

Halford featured in all four contests for the Tags and netted twice in the tournament prior to their round of 16 exit.

Hashtag were one of four British teams to make the trip across the Atlantic to feature in the competition along with West Ham, Wolves and Wrexham.

They also joined former members of the US Men’s and Women’s National teams who joined the star-studded line-up of ex-players and celebrities.

32 sides from across the world battled it across the four-day competition to be crowned the inaugural champions and claim the $1m prize pot.

It represents the first TST following the success of ‘The Basketball Tournament’ which has been held every year since 2014.

The hope is to increase the US audience in football by adopting new rules and using a 7-on-7 style format.

Despite missing out on the cash boost, Halford has enjoyed a successful maiden first season with Hashtag, who recently claimed the Isthmian League Division North title.

It marks the latest step on the Tags rise up the English pyramid after being formed by popular Youtuber Spencer Owens in 2016.