The 19-year-old has joined the Imps on a season-long loan from West Brom.

Griffiths was identified as a potential recruit by Danny Cowley earlier this following following the departure of fans' favourite Craig MacGillivray.

However, the Blues instead opted to swoop for Manchester City's Gavin Bazunu on loan.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh Griffiths. Picture: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Republic of Ireland international has been described by Cowley as one of the best young stoppers in Europe.

With Bazunu moving to Pompey, it meant Lincoln's pathway to prise Griffiths to Sincil Bank was made easier.

The England youth international, who helped Cheltenham claim the League Two title last season, was also linked with Sheffield Wednesday.

He told Lincoln's website: ‘I spoke to the gaffer and goalkeeper coach Steve Croudsen over the summer and really liked what I heard about the ambition of the club - it seemed a good fit.

‘And I spoke to some of the lads who were here last season, specifically Alex Palmer, and they all said good things about the club so it was an easy decision.

‘Alex didn’t have a bad word to say, he said the lads were all great and had a real driving force and philosophy.

‘My first aim for this season is to play as many games as possible. I played quite a few last year and want to follow on from that, as a club there has to be an aim to win as many games as possible.