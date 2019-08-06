Have your say

Former Pompey keeper David Forde has announced his retirement from football.

The Republic of Ireland international was part of the Blues side that famously won the League Two title on the final day of the 2016-17 season.

Signed on a season-long loan from Millwall, the 39-year-old made 47 appearances for Paul Cook’s side.

He recorded 19 clean sheets that campaign as Pompey lifted the title thanks to a 6-1 demolition of Cheltenham on the last day that saw them pip Plymouth to top spot on goal difference.

On the expiry of his contract, Forde signed for Cambridge United, where he made 71 appearances over the past two seasons.

in total, the Irishman made 488 appearances during his time in England, representing eight different clubs.

He also had two loan spells at Derry City and played for Ireland 24 times.

Forde announced his decision on Twitter, saying he had been ‘truly blessed’ following a career spanning 20 years.

He said: ‘The time has come to lay down my gloves for the last time.

‘I have been truly blessed. To receive the honour and privilege to wear the crests and colours of incredible teams.

‘Thank you all so much, go raibh mile mhaith agat mo anam cairde.’

Former Pompey team-mate Gary Roberts was among the first to wish Forde a happy retirement.

In a tweet, he said: ‘All the best big man .. great career ! Pleasure sharing pitch with you.’

Danny Rose said: ‘Good luck mate! Pleasure to share the success we had together!’

Forde made a return visit to Pompey last month.

He called in on his former club after picking up a diploma for the University of Portsmouth.