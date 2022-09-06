Terell Thomas spent two weeks training with Danny Cowley’s side this summer in a bid to win a contract.

The defender also appeared as a substitute in three friendlies, coming on against Bristol City, Gillingham and Leyton Orient.

However, the Blues elected not to offer the ex-AFC Wimbledon, Wigan and Reading defender a deal following his time at the club.

Now Thomas is training with former club Charlton, with the 26-year-old able to sign outside the transfer window being a free agent.

Addicks boss Ben Garner is reportedly keen to add another centre-half to their squad, with Eoghan O’Connell, Ryan Inniss and Sam Lavelle the only senior ones on their books.

It has been an underwhelming start to the season for his side, with two wins from their opening seven matches leaving them 12th in League One.

Thomas has been available since being released by Reading upon the expiry of a short-term deal signed in March.

Terell Thomas in action for Pompey against Bristol City during pre-season. Picture: Rogan/Fever Pitch

He started two Championship games for the Royals, ironically alongside Michael Morrison, who would later effectively end Pompey’s interest in the St Lucia international.

Cowley’s long-standing desire to bolster his squad with another central defender initially saw him trial ex-Liverpool and Derby man Andre Wisdom during pre-season.

Then, following the squad’s return from their week-long Murcia training camp, the Blues’ head coach cast his eye over Thomas.

The former Arsenal and Charlton Academy player was handed match minutes from the bench for three consecutive friendlies in July, culminating with an outing at Leyton Orient.

Terell Thomas played two games for Reading last season, yet trialled with Pompey this summer following his release. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

However, Cowley didn’t follow up initial interest and pounced to instead recruit Morrison on a 12-month deal as the former Reading skipper travelled to Huddersfield to complete a deal.

Morrison ended the summer-long hunt for an experienced central defender to join Sean Raggett, Clark Robertson, Haji Mnoga and the versatile Connor Ogilvie as selection options.

The 36-year-old has since been an ever-present in Pompey’s League One side, helping them to second in the table following an impressive start to the season.

And Thomas, who once scored a stoppage time winner for Wimbledon against Pompey in October 2019, is still hoping to win a contract at Charlton.

