Former Portsmouth, Villa and Sheffield Wednesday winger revelling in shock Slovakian switch to claim title glory

Now he has capped an impressive maiden season with Slovan Bratislava by being crowned Slovak Supa Liga champions.

The 23-year-old was once tipped for great things at Aston Villa, with a 2018-19 season-long loan switch to Pompey designed to aid his development.

He proceeded to make 12 appearances and scored five goals, including the memorable last-gasp FA Cup winner at Norwich in January 2019.

However, at Fratton Park, Green found his way into Kenny Jackett’s side blocked by the impressive Jamal Lowe on the right flank.

It prompted Villa to recall him from the League One leaders in mid-January, halfway through a loan scheduled to last the full campaign.

He ended the season at Wembley in the Championship play-off final, coming off the bench to help Villa beat Derby 2-1.

But disappointing loan spells at Preston and Charlton followed, before joining Sheffield Wednesday in January 2021 as a free agent.

In August, following 15 appearances for the Owls, he moved to Slovan Bratislava for an undisclosed fee, where he has enjoyed regular football – and goals.

Green’s tally of 14 includes goals against Greek sides Olympiacos and PAOK Salonika in the Europe League and Europa Conference League.

And, despite four matches remaining, his club have now become league champions, presently uncatchable through a 14-point lead ahead of nearest rivals Ruzomberok and Spartak Trnava.

It represents a fourth-successive title for Slovan, with Green spearheading their continued domination of Slovakian football.

In a recent interview with The Athletic, Green said: ‘I know I should really have 20 goals already this season because I’ve left a few out there, but I’m working on that.

‘I haven’t ‘dropped down’ (by coming to Slovakia to play), I’ve just moved across. I’m playing at a high level in Europe and I needed to do this for myself and my career. Coming over here has really opened my mind up to how European football is played. It’s been really beneficial.

‘I want to continue learning about myself and, whatever comes next, I know I will be ready.’

Green made 48 appearances and scored twice after coming through the Villa Park ranks, while represented England youth at five different age groups.

