According to reports, the 40-year-old is set to replace Spaniard Julen Lopetegui at Wolves.

Lopetegui’s Molineux exit looks inevitable following talks with the club’s hierarchy today. The 56-year-old has struggled to keep his frustrations with Wolves’ summer transfer activity at bay and now appears on the brink of severing ties with Wanderers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Midlands outfit are being cautious with their spending in order to meet the Premier League's financial fair play rules.

O’Neil has been out of work since his surprise sacking by Bournemouth in June.

The former Blues midfielder was appointed on an interim basis at the Cherries last August, before being handed the permanent role in November.

He oversaw 37 games at The Vitality Stadium - winning 11 and drawing six games in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite ending the season five points above the Premier League drop zone in 15th, it wasn’t enough for the ex-West Ham and Norwich man to remain in charge.

A move to Molineux now looks on the cards, though, with Lopetegui is poised to leave the club.