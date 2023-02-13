Former Portsmouth, West Ham and Southend chief Peter Storrie to make English football comeback at Charlton

According to various reports, the 70-year-old is to become the CEO of the Blues’ League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

Storrie’s appointment comes amid growing uncertainty over the Addicks’ ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, current Charlton owner, Thomas Sandgaard, confirmed he had ended takeover talks with a consortium led by Charlie Methven, with the US-based Dane claiming they ‘didn’t comply’ with ‘very specific terms’.

Today, Methven – who is a former executive director at Sunderland – and his associated co-investors released a statement that warned legal action would be taken after the plug was pulled on their supposed deal.

That follows news that Sandgaard could also be about to entire into negotiations with another interested party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

COO Jim Rodwell, technical director Andy Scott and finance director Ed Warrick – all brought in to Charlton through Methven – have also left their roles at the club.

Storrie, who arrived at Pompey in 2002, helped the Blues reach the Premier League and win the FA Cup.

Former Pompey chief executive Peter Storrie

However, he departed in 2010, citing personal abuse from supporters who blamed him for the club’s demise and entering administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving the Blues, Storrie went on to hold a position as executive vice-chairman with Australian A League outfit Central Coast Mariners.

He also operated in an advisory position for wealthy Anglo-French businessman Joseph Oughourlian.