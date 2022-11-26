The former Blues winger said his operation to repair a bucket handle meniscus tear to his cartilage on Saturday morning ‘went well’ and admitted the injury he suffered in the first-half of Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy game against his former club ‘could have been so much worse’.

Harness now faces a period of recovery, with his Tractor Boys career on hold until possibly February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet in a message to well-wishers from his Instagram account, the 26-year-old said he was hopeful his rehab would go well to see him back early in the new year.

Former Pompey winger Marcus Harness Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

‘Unfortunate to pick up a meniscus tear on Tuesday night but it could have been so much worse in so many ways so feeling really relieved about how it has turned out,’ said Harness.

‘Surgery went well this morning so now I’ve got a period of recovery to come but should hopefully be back playing early in the new year as long as all goes well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Thanks for all the messages.’

Despite his optimism, Harness’ injury will come as a blow for Kieran McKenna’s second-placed side, with the winger making a big impression at Portman Road following his summer move to Suffolk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has bagged seven goals so far this term, including the opener in Ipswich’s 3-2 win over Danny Cowley’s men in October.

Harness was also named his side’s player of the month in August, after hitting five finishes in a powerful opening to the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad