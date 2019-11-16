Have your say

Former Pompey youngster Dan Smith helped Bognor make it eight wins in a row in the BetVictor Isthmian League premier division.

The Blues academy graduate headed home on 89 minutes to hand Jack Pearce’s side a 2-1 victory over Merstham at Nyewood Lane.

Tommy Leigh gave the hosts a 34th-minute lead.

A draw looked on the cards on 81 minutes when Barry Hayles equalised.

But Smith popped up right at the death to secure all three points for the Rocks.

Moneyfields were 5-1 losers at Highworth Town in the Southern League division one south.

Meanwhile, in the Wessex League premier division, Jack Maloney (2), Alfie Lis and Connor Duffin were all on the mark as Horndean beat Alresford 4-1.

Dan Wooden and Steve Ramsey scored in AFC Portchester’s 2-0 win at Amesbury.

Fareham beat Tadley Calleva 5-1 and Baffins were 2-1 winners at Hamworthy.