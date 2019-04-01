Have your say

Kevin Gallen believes Pompey boss Kenny Jackett would be ‘a great fit’ to replace Steve McLaren at QPR.

But the former Hoops striker doesn’t feel the Blues manager will leave his current role at Fratton Park.

Ex-Tottenham and Aston Villa manager Tim Sherwood has been installed as the odds-on favourite with the bookmakers after McLaren was sacked earlier today.

However, Gallen would like to see QPR appoint Jackett to the vacant position.

He was assistant to Ian Holloway at Loftus Road between 2001-2004.

And Gallen – the brother of Jackett’s right-hand man, Joe – reckons Rangers should look at bringing the 57-year-old back.

Kenny Jackett in the Loftus Road dugout during Pompey's FA Cup loss to QPR in February. Picture: Joe Pepler

He told Sky Sports News: ‘I always thought that Kenny Jackett, who was assistant manager when I played at the club, would be a great fit for QPR.

‘But I don’t think he is available at the moment because of what he’s done at Portsmouth.

‘Tim Sherwood is the frontrunner and let’s see what happens.

‘It’s about who is available and who wants it.

‘I think Tim Sherwood is the frontrunner at the moment and the bookies’ favourite.

‘With QPR’s financial problems and FFP (financial fair play) for next season, they need someone who is going to come in with a lower budget and is going to work under restraints.

‘They’re also going to need to bring some young players through and get some young players on loan from Premier League clubs and work from there.’

Pompey were defeated 2-0 by QPR in the FA Cup fourth-round replay at Loftus Road in February.