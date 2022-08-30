Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ex-Spurs keeper Josh Oluwayemi makes his Pompey debut at Crawley this evening. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

While Denver Hume is back after six months sidelined by a back injury as Danny Cowley rotates his side at Crawley in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Ronan Curtis stands as the sole player remaining from the team which won 1-0 at Port Vale to top League One.

That equates to 10 changes, with their former Spurs keeper Oluwayemi and Hume leading the way.

Summer signing Oluwayemi previously turned out twice for Spurs’ under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Now with Josh Griffiths rested, the 21-year-old starts for Danny Cowley’s side, with Academy youngster Malachi Osei-Owusu offering back-up from the bench.

Meanwhile, Hume was handed a left-back role for his first outing since a 1-0 defeat at Plymouth in March.

Elsewhere, Robertson starts following his substitute entrance in the 10th minute at Vale Park after Michael Morrison had suffered double vision.

There are also recalls for Reeco Hackett, Joe Pigott, Michael Jacobs and Zak Swanson, while Joe Morrell makes his first start of the season.

The bench contains Pompey scholars Harvey Laidlaw and Adam Payce in addition to out-of-favour Kieron Freeman.

Pompey: Oluwayemi, Swanson, Mnoga, Robertson, Hume, Hackett, Morrell, Mingi, Pigott, Jacobs, Curtis, Pigott.