Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Cowley admitted he’s ‘hopeful’ the 24-year-old will be fit enough to make the trip to face Crawley on Tuesday evening.

The full-back has remained absent from the Blues’ squad since April with his last outing coming in a 1-0 defeat to Plymouth in March.

A back injury has subsequently reduced Hume to just nine outings since his £200,000 January switch from Sunderland.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being touted with a return in recent weeks, Cowley revealed the stricken defender could be ready to play some part in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy tie at the Broadfield Stadium.

However, the Blues boss admitted it’s a gradual process for the full-back as he aims to make a return to first-team action.

He told The News: ‘We’re hopeful that Denver is going to play.

‘I think it will be a gradual process, he’s had time out so he’ll be available to play a part of the game. It’ll be very much like we would gradually build any player for pre-season.

Denver Hume could finally make his Pompey return after five months on the sidelines.

‘It’s the same with Joe Morrell, Clark Robertson he only played 60 minutes (against Newport).

‘Clark hadn’t missed too much, he had trained for 35 days in pre-season prior to his injury so he had a good base whereas Joe and - even more so Denver - have had less time. You’ve got to build them in gradually.’

Pompey currently have Harry Jewitt-White, Dan Gifford, Toby Steward, Alfie Bridgman and Liam Vincent all on loan to local non-league sides.

With all five youngsters taking part in two games over the bank holiday weekend, Cowley admitted the quintet will not be recalled for the trip to the Broadfield Stadium, while adding that there’ll also be a place for a minimum of four scholars in the squad.

He continued: ‘I think it’s a really good opportunity for us as a squad to show our relentless mentality.

‘All our young players will feature heavily, it’s a really good opportunity for them to get some more experience so all of the young players within the first team squad.