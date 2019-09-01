Have your say

Marcus Harness has been backed to thrive at Pompey.

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent believes the capture of the winger was a great piece of business by the Blues this summer.

Harness moved to Fratton Park from Burton a fee of around £1m in July.

Arriving to replace Jamal Lowe, the 23-year-old’s made a fine start to his Pompey career.

Before yesterday’s trip to Blackpool, Harness had netted two goals in six appearances.

Bent played alongside the Coventry-born ace for a period at Burton.

The ex-Tottenham and Aston Villa marksman held Harness in high regard when they shared a dressing room at the Pirelli Stadium.

And Bent feels his former team-mate has continued to make hurtling progress.

Speaking to Quest TV, he said: ‘I was with him at Burton and spent some time with him.

‘I watched him really grow as a player, the natural ability was there.

‘It was just about nurturing it. He was brilliant for Burton last season and it is a great signing for Pompey.’