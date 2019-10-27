Dean Ashton has questioned the ‘mental attitude’ within the Pompey squad after letting a lead slip at Bristol Rovers.

The Blues’ early season League One struggles continued as they were held to a 2-2 draw at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Kenny Jackett’s men appeared to be heading to just a fifth third tier win of the campaign as they led by two goals going into the final 12 minutes.

However, a stirring late rally from Bristol Rovers saw them claim a draw thanks to Alex Rodman’s strike and Craig MacGillivray’s last-gasp own-goal.

It was not the first time this term the Blues, who are eight points off the play-off places in 16th, have conceded in the final ten minutes to result in dropped points.

And Pompey’s failure to see games out when leading this season has alarmed Ashton.

The former West Ham and Norwich striker feels there must be something wrong mentally within the squad after taking the lead in matches.

Appearing as a pundit on the EFL on Quest highlights programme, Ashton said: ‘It's starting to become a bit ridiculous.

‘I'm sure Kenny Jackett will take a lot of stick from the supporters.

‘He didn't really make a change and it was particularly negative (against Bristol Rovers).

‘But it must be a mental attitude.

‘You're 2-0 up with 70 minutes played to then slip up, I know Bristol Rovers are good at home, but there must be something mentally within the squad that's struggling when they take the lead.’