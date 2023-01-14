Former Wolves and Derby County man returns to please Portsmouth fans along with Tottenham Hotspur signing's first league start at Bolton Wanderers
Pompey fans have been reacting to their side’s line-up at Bolton. Here’s a selection of those views.
Not bad at all, don’t mind it
@JHancock46
Michael Jacobs makes me happy
@PFCJ96
Not too bad. Just hope jacobs lasts more than 20 mins
@Willmott3Sam
Glad Crackers starts and dale is back ! Good luck Josh today Bishop needs a goal Tunni has done ok when played and will bring a little bit of solidness in midfield hopefully Good lucky Ryley if called upon Let's give it all for fans the club and yourselves ! Come on lads
@markjroser73
Oluwayemi SZN
@debojono
So pleased to see owen dale with us after the rumours this week
@gemmaraggett
Surely could just start Towler
@elitestanleyyy