News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Former Wolves and Derby County man returns to please Portsmouth fans along with Tottenham Hotspur signing's first league start at Bolton Wanderers

Pompey fans have been reacting to their side’s line-up at Bolton. Here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Michael Jacobs starts at Bolton
Michael Jacobs starts at Bolton

Not bad at all, don’t mind it

@JHancock46

Hide Ad

Michael Jacobs makes me happy

@PFCJ96

Most Popular

Not too bad. Just hope jacobs lasts more than 20 mins

@Willmott3Sam

Hide Ad

Glad Crackers starts and dale is back ! Good luck Josh today Bishop needs a goal Tunni has done ok when played and will bring a little bit of solidness in midfield hopefully Good lucky Ryley if called upon Let's give it all for fans the club and yourselves ! Come on lads

@markjroser73

Hide Ad

Oluwayemi SZN

@debojono

Hide Ad

So pleased to see owen dale with us after the rumours this week

@gemmaraggett

Hide Ad

Surely could just start Towler

@elitestanleyyy

WolvesDerby CountyPortsmouthTottenham HotspurBolton