Now the Blues talisman that never was, Omar Bogle, has finally rediscovered goals – and is enjoying his most prolific season for six-and-half years.

The 30-year-old has resurrected a fading career in League Two with Newport County, this term plundering 17 goals for the mid-table side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet it was in January 2019 when he arrived at Fratton Park with much fanfare as Kenny Jackett sought to strengthen the Blues’ grip at the top of League One.

They were five points clear at the summit following a 2-1 New Year’s Day triumph over AFC Wimbledon, prompting a transfer window recruitment drive designed to seal promotion.

Ipswich tried something similar this season, paying £1.5m for Nathan Broadhead and loaning George Hirst from Leicester City in January.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back then for Pompey it was Bryn Morris, Andy Cannon, James Vaughan, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Lloyd Isgrove, a mixture of loans and minimal fees.

Yet the most excitement was reserved for Cardiff’s Bogle, a £1m-valued forward who had scored goals in the Championship for the Bluebirds and Birmingham and was now joining on loan.

Former Pompey loanee Omar Bogle in action for Newport County against Hartlepool last month. He has 17 goals this season. Picture: Mark Fletcher | MI News

What unfolded was the long-time league leaders finishing fourth in League One, before losing to Sunderland in the play-offs without scoring over the two legs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bogle didn’t even play in the second leg, with frustrating ongoing injury issues sidelining him once more, as he finished with four goals from 14 games.

His time at Fratton Park began promisingly enough, scoring 33 minutes into his debut after appearing as a half-time substitute for Brett Pitman at Luton.

Crucially, the Blues lost that January 2019 encounter 3-2, handing promotion advantage to a Hatters side which represented rivals.

Given his first start the following match against Doncaster, Bogle netted again in a 1-1 draw which left the Blues in third as they continued to slip down the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the time Jackett’s men headed into the Checkatrade Trophy final, he had scored four goals in 10 outings, although had missed four matches through injury.

Bogle would start that March 2019 fixture at Wembley, but was replaced in the 69th minute by Oli Hawkins, with the Blues trailing 1-0.

Hawkins, of course, would go on to score the winning penalty in a 5-4 shoot-out success following a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

Bogle subsequently lost his place in the side and would total just 94 minutes over the final nine matches of the campaign, without starting another game or adding to his goal tally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Returning to Cardiff in the summer of 2019, his career became nomadic, featuring for Den Haag, Charlton, Doncaster and Hartlepool, totalling 11 league goals in three seasons.

Then, in June, Newport opted to pay Hartlepool an undisclosed fee for his services, handing Bogle a two-year deal.

He would score on his debut at Sutton United and, to date, has 17 goals in 53 appearances for the Welshmen as the 30-year-old enjoys a career renaissance.