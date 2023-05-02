Four League One players Portsmouth must look at this transfer window - including Charlton, Shrewsbury and Fleetwood aces

All eyes will be on who the Blues duo turn to as the Fratton Park club plot a course that will hopefully result in a long-awaited return to the Championship.

And with an increase in Pompey’s playing budget anticipated, the pressure will certainly be on to bring in the extra quality expected – whether that’s in the form of free agents or paid-for new additions.

Of course, only the Blues really know who is on their wanted list heading into the summer.

But with their remit incorporating players who like to play on the front foot, are aggressive, pacey and creative, there’s enough to go on when it comes to identifying possible targets. Affordability and age are also key factors in any decision.

So taking that type of information on board, we’ve come up with four current League One players who potentially tick all those boxes.

Given Pompey’s lack of quality and depth out wide and an anticipated midfield shuffle, we’ve concentrated our search in those two specific areas.

Here’s what we came up with.

From left: Luke Leahy, Corey Blackett-Taylor and Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan – Charlton

Unbelievably, Charlton are yet to tie down the midfielder to a new deal as he approaches the final weeks of his existing Addicks contract. And that presents the possibility of landing the player on a free transfer – which would be a real statement of intent, if the Blues were interested.

You’d imagine there would be plenty of competition for the 23-year-old, who has three goals and seven assists from his 34 games in League One this season. But the project Pompey have in mind could prove a real pull, while he’d be remaining at a big club and be a key player in a new-look midfield that requires fresh impetus. Wikipedia also claims the player was born in Portsmouth, which, if true, would also play into Pompey’s hands.

The Blues might also need to push the boat out slightly, but Morgan would be worth it. His assists from midfield would give John Mousinho’s side additional attacking edge, while his range of passing would certainly have Pompey playing on the front front. He’s rated highly on Wyscout – the professional football platform for football analysis – for his range of passing, with Morgan’s ability to pick out key passes and through passes scoring highly.

An ability to play all along the midfield, as well as further forward, also makes Morgan an attractive proposition.

Meanwhile, there’s an edge to his game, too, with seven yellow cards this season proving he’s no push over – something Pompey require more off as they attempt to stamp their authority on games.

Phoenix Patterson – Fleetwood

The 22-year-old only joined Fleetwood from League of Ireland side Waterford in January, but he’s already forging a reputation for himself.

A look on Wyscout at some of the key indicators Pompey will be looking at this summer and it’s hard not to notice the Scot’s name appearing.

Key passes, progressive runs and crosses are just some of the areas the Fleetwood man has been excelling in over the second half of this League One season. That’s ensured the left winger, who is right-footed, has started 10 of the past 11 games for Scott Brown’s side who are aspiring to finish in the top half of the table.

In total, Patterson has featured 19 times for the Cody Army, scoring once and creating four goals. Before his Highbury Stadium arrival, the former Spurs youngster was named the League of Ireland’s player of the season. He featured 58 times for Waterford, recording 28 goals and 12 assists.

He’s currently valued at 150,000 euros on Wyscout.

Luke Leahy – Shrewsbury

A player many Pompey fans will be aware off given his impressive performances for both Bristol Rovers and Shrewsbury in recent seasons.

At 30 years of age, he doesn’t fit the young, up-and-coming players Pompey’s search will be focusing on this summer. However, Rich Hughes has said age will be no barrier if the player in question adds value to the team – and that’s certainly something Leahy would do.

He’s also, potentially, going to be on a free transfer, with Shrewsbury looking likely to lose their captain and newly-named supporters’ player of the season at the end of the campaign.

As someone who can operate at left-back, left-wing back and in midfield, where he’s featured mostly for the Shrews this season, the former Walsall ace firstly offers the versatility that’s a highly-valued commodity in these parts.

Leahy has also started every league game for Steve Cotterill’s side this season, which is something the Blues’ midfield cannot claim to have done this term. And with 11 goals to his name this season – his best scoring record of his career to date – Pompey would land a player who clearly knows where the net is.

It makes sense that there would be other clubs keen on landing Leahy, whose passing ability and progressive run stats should not be overlooked either.

A top performer that this level, the deserves a crack at a top third-tier big club. Pompey would do well to join that queue, if they haven’t already.

Corey Blackett-Taylor – Charlton

The dynamic left-sided player has just seen Charlton take up a one-year option on his existing Addicks deal, which was due to expire at the end of the season. But Pompey did the same with Marcus Harness last summer as they looked to protect their assist, and we all know where he ended up!

Wyscout currently value the 25-year-old at 300,000 euros, which would be well worth it if Pompey really did have intentions of bringing their League One stay to an end.

We keep hearing that the budget is likely to increase and that additional money would be made available for the right player. Well, surely Blackett-Taylor would be worth such an outlay even if his performances against the Blues in recent seasons is the only thing to go on. He’s proved untouchable in those recent encounters.

Yet that’s not the only background check that would impress Messrs Mousinho and Hughes. Another look on Wyscout shows the former Aston Villa youngster stands out when it comes to the likes of key passes, progressive runs and crosses when the affordability filter is also added.

His pace and athleticism also makes him stand out – as does his eight goals this season from wide on the left flank.

Blackett-Taylor’s only downfall is his lack of assists, with just three recorded this season.

With Pompey requiring better service for Colby Bishop, it’s an area the Blues need to improve on going forward.