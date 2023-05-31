Erik Huseklepp finally called time on his playing career in January to return to Norwegian club Brann for a third spell.

Having previously been player/assistant coach at FK Fyllingsdalen, passing his Uefa B Licence in the process, the switch represented the chance to enter coaching full-time.

Appointed Brann’s assistant coach under manager Erik Horneland, the duo have subsequently steered the team into second spot in the Eliteserien.

What’s more, they recently also claimed the Norwegian Football Cup for the first time since 2004 – thereby earning European qualification.

It has been an impressive instant impact for Huseklepp, who was a popular figure during his time at Fratton Park more than a decade ago.

Recruited by Steve Cotterill in August 2011 for a reported £1.5m, the Norwegian international netted six times in 28 games, including a stunning flying volley against Blackpool.

However, the Blues’ crippling financial problems dictated he had to be reluctantly loaned to Championship rivals Birmingham in February 2012 – and never played for Pompey again.

Erik Huseklepp, pictured at Fratton Park in November 2022, has helped guide Brann to the Norwegian Football Cup and European qualification as a coach. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Huseklepp was sold to Brann in July 2012 and stayed in Norway for the remainder of his playing days, also featuring for Haugesund, Asane and Fyllingsdalen.

Yet he remains affectionate about his time at Fratton Park and in November returned as part of his Stag Do, attending Danny Cowley’s side’s goalless draw against Derby.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old returned to Brann in January, where he previously totalled 308 appearances and scored 68 goals during two playing spells, albeit this time in a coaching position.

Huseklepp has subsequently enjoyed an eye-catching start working in management, with the club triumphing over Lillestrom in the Norwegian Football Cup (the King’s Cup) in May.

Erik Huseklepp made 28 appearances for Pompey, scoring six times. Picture: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images.

Ole Didrik Blomberg and Bard Finne both netted in the 2-0 success in front of 25,532 fans at the Ullevaal Stadium.

It represented their first cup final since 2011 0 and the only occasion they’ve won the prestigious trophy since 2004.

As a consequence, they have now qualified for the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League, as well as a place in the final of the Norwegian Super Cup.

Not that Brann had long to celebrate their cup glory – they were back in action for the first round of the 2023 competition just four days later.