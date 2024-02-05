News you can trust since 1877
Pompey dominate League One team of the week that also includes Bristol Rovers, Wycombe and Bolton aces: gallery

Four of Pompey's January signings made their Fratton Park debuts against the Cobblers on Saturday

By Mark McMahon
Published 5th Feb 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 14:47 GMT

There's no surprise that Pompey are represented in this week's League One table of the week.

What is surprising, though, is that only three members of the Blues team who thumped Northampton 4-1 on Saturday have been selected.

John Mouinsho's side saw magnificent performances from the likes of Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Conor Shaughnessy - while playing the majority of the second half with 10 men following debutant Tom McIntyre's controversial dismissal. Yet it's only Connor Ogilvie, Callum Lang and two-goal hero Paddy Lane who have met the cut, according to whoscored.com

That means there must have been some pretty extraordinary performances elsewhere in the third tier. So who has got the nod over some of those stand-out Pompey performers from weekend. Here's what we discovered from the EFL's team of the week based on a 4-3-3 formation.

Read: More: Neil Allen match ratings from Pompey's 4-1 win against Northampton

League One teams are fast approaching the business end of the season

Whoscored.com rating: 8.3

2. Goalkeeper - Jed Ward (Bristol Rovers)

Whoscored.com rating: 8.3

Whoscored.com rating: 7.57

3. Right- back - Ryan Broom (Fleetwood)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.57

Whoscored.com rating: 8.4

4. Centre-back 1 - Joe Low (Wycombe)

Whoscored.com rating: 8.4

