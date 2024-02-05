There's no surprise that Pompey are represented in this week's League One table of the week.

What is surprising, though, is that only three members of the Blues team who thumped Northampton 4-1 on Saturday have been selected.

John Mouinsho's side saw magnificent performances from the likes of Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Conor Shaughnessy - while playing the majority of the second half with 10 men following debutant Tom McIntyre's controversial dismissal. Yet it's only Connor Ogilvie, Callum Lang and two-goal hero Paddy Lane who have met the cut, according to whoscored.com

That means there must have been some pretty extraordinary performances elsewhere in the third tier. So who has got the nod over some of those stand-out Pompey performers from weekend. Here's what we discovered from the EFL's team of the week based on a 4-3-3 formation.