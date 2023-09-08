Watch more videos on Shots!

Stacks of fans from English sides at all levels responded with their memories of visiting for away days – with plenty of anecdotes and opinions on the subject. Here’s a selection of their views.

Lost 3-1 and was in my top 5 worst refereeing performances I’ve witnessed the bias was unbelievable.

@drtq_9 (Bristol Rovers)

Been a couple of times remember we lost 4-1 and I think we drew the other game and it was on a Tuesday night I think the 4-1 game was a Saturday we had nothing but trouble from train station to ground.

@shiregreenboy (Sheffield United)

Yes proper ground proper support

Fans from clubs across the country have been having their say on Fratton Park. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images).

@Lee407330695755 (Millwall)

Twice both times we won mad scenes when we last won there. #oafc

@Tommy_Oldham1 (Oldham)

I’ve been a few times, the Fratton Park atmosphere is a myth.

@ThatchersMelt (Bristol Rovers)

Dads team been a few times and for a 20,000 stadium they do half have some atmosphere

@PR1C3Y94 (Leeds)

Been a number of times won some lost some also got soaked through to the skin sitting in the uncovered away end watching a 3 1 defeat. A proper ground!!

@eaglecoxy79 (Crystal Palace)

97-02. Every trip was a defeat. Lucky enough to see Prosinecki play.

@aviashea (Stockport)

Freezing cold wind blew in our face all night long and to top it off !!!!! Chippy at the end of the game didn’t understand gravy or mushy peas on my fish and chips ????? WOW

@FroggyDavies (Manchester United)

We always win, at Fratton Park. Although not confident this year with this defence

@_NoahCAFC (Charlton)

Oh yes. 10000 Baggies descended on Fratton in May 1994. We queued from noon to get in as it was "pay on the gate". If we won we stayed up. We won 1-0. Thanks to a great header from Lee "Peggy" Ashcroft and a world class save from Tony "Freddie" Lange.

@ethanhunt1961 (West Brom)

No! Drew 1-1! LuaLua was on loan to Portsmouth from us (Newcastle) & scored a last minute equaliser & celebrated right in front of us! Was so peeved!

@mfrogs7 (Newcastle)

1st visit was as a kid late 70s in old 4th division. Tony Macken scored a screamer we won 2-1. Very scary after the match. But huge respect for Pompey, proper club with proper fans #Saddlers

@Neil23578950 (Walsall)

Made my league debut there for Tranmere got booked,knocked out and drew 1-1.

@MikeEdw75362018 (Tranmere)

Love Fratton Park and Pompey. Have seen my team the Blades there many times. Some wins, some defeats but always a great day out.

TrevLRoberts (Sheffield United)

1976 - Pompey 1-2 Reading and probably the most hostile crowd I’ve ever experienced.