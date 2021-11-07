Fratton cup switch agreed amid concern for Portsmouth players' well-being

A switch of venue has been agreed with AFC Stoneham, after being drawn to face the Wessex League outfit away in the third round.

The match will take place at Tuesday, November 30 (7.45pm) after being given the green light by the Hampshire FA.

Cowley had concerns about playing on the side’s 3G pitch, after suffering an injury to Connor Ogilvie on a similar surface in the previous round at Basingstoke.

With Pompey likely to field first-team players, with a lack of numbers at under-18 level, the head coach was worried about further losses to his slimline squad.

Now those issues have been alleviated, presenting Stoneham with the chance to play under the lights at PO4.

Speaking before the move, Cowley said: ‘It’s good for them and I’m sure we’d be fair to them - it would be great for their young players to play at Fratton Park. ’