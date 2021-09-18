Fratton fans vent anger as Portsmouth fall to miserable fourth defeat on spin against Cambridge United

Cambridge celebrate their second goal

A goal in each half did the damage against the visitors as Danny Cowley’s side slipped into the bottom half of the table with a 2-1 loss.

Ronan Curtis’ half volley with 14 minutes remaining at least meant an end to the Blues barren goal run, but there was understandable frustration from the Fratton faithful at what they witnessed from their side.

Cowley’s men didn’t create nearly enough from their dominance of the ball and were punished for that lack of quality in the final third with their deliveries.

Pompey dominated possession through the first half, as Cowley made five changes but couldn’t create nearly enough from having the lion’s share of the ball.

The visitors had the first chance through Liam O’Neil which was easy for Gavin Bazunu before two quickfire openings for the Blues came to nothing - the second seeing Ellis Harrison head over after Harness’ pass to the striker lacked quality on the break.

A shot from Miguel Azeez from Harrison’s tee up was blocked before Cowley’s men were completely done on the counter seven minutes before the break, as George Williams’ pinpoint cross was superbly headed home by Joe Ironside at the back post.

It was Adam May who then almost extended the visitors’ lead before the break with a 30 yarder which Bazunu turned around the post.

Cowley sent for the cavalry after 59 minutes as John Marquis and Louis Thompson were introduced for Harrison and Azeez.

Mahlon Romeo had to be alert to head Paul Digby’s header over the bar after 64 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for Pompey 21 minutes from time, as O’Neil smashed home a superb drive from outside the box after a corner.

That was the cue for Blues fans to vent their frustrations at what they were seeing from their side.

But there was hope with 14 minutes remaining as Curtis lashed home a ferocious angled half volley to get Fratton rocking.