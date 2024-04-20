Pompey have officially been crowned League One champions

Pompey fans celebrated their title victory as Marlon Pack lifted the League One silverware against Wigan.

Fratton Park saluted their heroes after their title glory on Tuesday night, on an afternoon of celebration on the final home game of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the pitch, goals from Luke Chambers and Josh Magennis gave Wigan the win, as Pompey’s late charge came up short after Kusini Yengi replied.

But it was all about the champions lifting the League One trophy as the vast majority of the 20,202 lapped up the occasion.

And emotions were high as Buckland boy Pack lifted the crown after being named The News’ Pompey Player of the Season.

Wigan showed their class as they gave Pompey a guard of honour as John Mousinho’s men took to the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colby Bishop had a golden chance to open the scoring as he went clear from a misplaced pass, but fired wide from long range with the goal gaping.

A beach ball ending up in the Wigan goal was then celebrated wildly as the Fratton crowd enjoyed their afternoon.

Jonny Smith cracked the post from 20 yards before Shaun Maloney’s side opened the scoring through a scruffy goal, as Luke Chambers fired past Will Norris via a deflection off Joe Rafferty.

The goalscorer then smashed a 20 yarder just past the post before Norris superbly saved Charlie Kelman’s deflected drive and Chambers again fired the loose ball wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey made a double change at the break as Paddy Lane and Myles Peart-Harris came on for Callum Lang and Abu Kamara.

Conor Shaughnessy tried his luck with a 20-yard lob which went just over five minutes after the restart.

Peart-Harris then made a positive run into the box but his finish lacked conviction as he cleverly opened his body up to shoot.

Sean Raggett hit a superb 30 yarder from 20 minutes left which was moving everywhere and punched away by Tickle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peart-Harris then streaked away and played in Pack but his finish was saved by Tickle, along with Rafferty’s follow up.

Wigan doubled their lead with seven minutes left, as Josh Magennis outmuscled Shaughnessy and fired under Norris.

The response quickly came as Bishop shot from Jack Sparke’s cross and Tickle’s efforts to keep the ball out fell to Kusini Yengi, who lashed the ball home.

That saw the volume raised as the fourth official indicated eight minutes of stoppage time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey piled forward in search of a leveller, but the goal wouldn’t come as Wigan took the points.

Chants of ‘campeones’ greeted the final whistle as the Fratton faithful showed indifference to the game’s outcome.