Pompey are poised to welcome 1,600 Sheffield Wednesday fans to Fratton Park on Saturday.

That’s guaranteed to generate an electric atmosphere inside PO4 and one that will hopefully contribute to a great game on the pitch as two of League One’s heavy-hitters go toe-to-toe.

Up until now, 14,596 opposition fans have come through the gates at Fratton Park on a League One match day during the 2022-23 season.

The travelling Owls supporters will see that figure exceed 16,000 come 3pm on Saturday, but which club has had the luxury of the most backing on their trips to Pompey’s famous old home this term?

We’ve taken a look and seen whether it’s made a difference to the Fratton Park scoreline this season.

Here’s what we discovered.

1 . Fleetwood - 91 away supporters Overall attendance: 18, 271. Match result: Draw. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Burton Albion - 103 away supporters Overall attendance: 16,434. Match result: Home win. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . MK Dons - 236 away supporters Overall attendance: 17,426. Match result: Away win. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

4 . Cheltenham - 366 away supporters Overall attendance: 17,504. Match result: Home win. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales