Free Ben Thompson! Portsmouth fans reaction to line-ups at Millwall

Pompey fans have been reacting to the team news at Millwall. Inevitably there’s focus on the Lion’s line-up and a certain midfielder. Here’s a selection of those views.

By Jordan Cross
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 7:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 7:04 pm
Sun shines over The Den ahead of tonight EFL Cup match between Millwall and Portsmouth at The Den, London, England on 10 August 2021.

@jaketet03

Free Thompson

@Jamesr02_

That guy Thompson on their bench, reckon we should sign him

@debojono

Announce Ben Thompson half time signing then bring him on and have him score a hattrick #pompey

@Sheffield_Skate

I hope Reeco has a good game . He had a few nifty little touches and creative ideas on Saturday when he came on.

@todd_pfc

I honestly do not care if we win this tonight. I think we should focus on getting out of this division

@bericszn

V strong side that. Win tonight should get the confidence up. I rate it

@Aaron25650310

Please bring bongo back with you lads

Ben ThompsonMillwallPortsmouth