Former Pompey defender Kieron Freeman is on the look-out for another club.

The 31-year-old has left Oldham upon the expiry of his six-month deal, with the non-league club opting against an extension.

Having arrived at Boundary Park in August following a successful trial, he totalled 10 appearances, all of which were starts.

However, injury once again impacted his availability, with few among the Latics support surprised over his departure under boss Micky Mellon.

Ex-Pompey defender Kieron Freeman has left Oldham after six months. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

Freeman’s last appearance was a 4-1 home defeat to Ebbsfleet on November 25, although Oldham were already 1-0 down when the right-back was substituted in the 59th minute.

The former Sheffield United man had spent last summer trying to find a new club following his Fratton Park departure after two frustrating seasons on the south coast.

He trialled at Mansfield and Oxford United, yet it was National League Oldham, then managed by ex-Pompey defender David Unsworth, who handed him a short-term deal until January.

It has been a difficult few years for Freeman, who joined Pompey in July 2021 on a two-year contract after being released by Championship Swansea.

Recruited by Danny Cowley, having been appointed permanent head coach, the former Derby man’s second spell at Fratton Park was impacted by bad luck and injuries, totalling just 32 appearances.

In addition, he often commuted to Blues training from his family home in Nottingham, primarily by train, after deciding against settling on the south coast.

Recruited as a right-back, just eight of his 26 Pompey starts came in his preferred role, with Cowley converting him to a right-sided central defender in a back three.

Freeman also suffered misfortune in February 2022 after collecting a freak injury at Oxford United involving dislocating an ankle while collapsing to the ground unconscious following a ball in the face.

His final Pompey outing was in the 1-0 Papa John's Trophy defeat at Bolton in January 2023, shortly before John Mousinho’s arrival.