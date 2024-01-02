The former Crookhorn School pupil has made eight league appearances since July 2022

He’s played just 14 minutes of league football in 10 months - now the luckless ex-Pompey graduate has suffered another devastating set-back.

Brandon Haunstrup’s time at Cambridge United has been dogged by injuries since his July 2022 arrival on a free transfer from Kilmarnock.

His latest comeback period consisted of an 11-minute cameo off the bench against Oxford United in the final match of 2023.

Former Pompey defender Brandon Haunstrup has played 14 minutes of league football this season. Picture: Joe Pepler

However, the 27-year-old has entered the New Year injured yet again, with an ankle ligament issue ruling him out of Sunday’s 2-0 home defeat to Leyton Orient.

Manager Neil Harris estimates Haunstrup’s latest blow could sideline him for 10-14 days, so thereby a short-term absence, nonetheless it signals more frustration for the lad from Waterlooville.

Since February 2023, the left-back has totalled 14 minutes of League One action, following three substitute appearances, while has been named in just six league squads.

In addition, there have been four outings in cup competitions this term, including a full 90 minutes against Spurs Under-21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy in February.

Yet, overall, a succession of injuries, including knee, calf and now ankle, have restricted him to eight league appearances during a disappointing 18 months at the Abbey Stadium.

Ironically, Haunstrup’s sole League One start for Cambridge arrived against former club Pompey in August 2022.

The visitors lost that Fratton Park fixture 4-1, although, when Haunstrup was substituted in the 67th minute, the scoreline was 2-1.

The Crookhorn school pupil rose through the Blues ranks to total 57 appearances and one goal before moving to Kilmarnock in July 2020 following a successful trial.

He had made his Pompey debut as an 18-year-old against Derby in the Carling Cup in August 2015, representing Paul Cook’s second match in charge.

During the next five seasons, he competed with Enda Stevens, Dion Donohue and Lee Brown for the left-back spot, yet found first-team opportunities restricted.

After turning down a new deal under Kenny Jackett in favour of regular football elsewhere, he moved to the Scottish Premiership, only to suffer relegation in his first campaign.

Haunstrup helped Killie to bounce back by winning the Scottish Championship in 2021-22, although didn’t feature in the final three months.