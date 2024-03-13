Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luckless Anthony Scully has suffered a fresh injury blow as he bids to reignite his Pompey career.

The winger has endured a wretched maiden Fratton Park season, featuring just nine times for the League One leaders.

Scully has struggled to break his way back into John Mousinho’s squad after undergoing a knee operation in August, keeping him out for four months.

Anthony Scully has suffered another Pompey injury set-back. Picture: Jason Brown

Now the unfortunate 24-year-old has returned to the treatment room following a knock to his ankle last week.

Sustained in training, it is expected to sideline him for a fortnight, with next week pencilled in as a potential comeback.

Yet it represents another set-back for the ex-West Ham and Lincoln man, who hasn’t made the Blues’ last nine squads.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Anthony took a knock on the ankle last week, nothing major.

‘It’s a very minor knock and obviously a bit of a frustrating one because he’s had difficulties this year with his injuries, but nothing too bad.

‘It’s a knock to the ankle, contact in training. He is now back on the grass and we expect him to return to full training next week.

‘It’s why he’s not been in the squads. It’s not ideal, the timing isn't great, and we want to get him back as soon as possible.

‘I definitely feel for him, it’s one of those things which happen, sometimes you get those injuries and Anthony has suffered more than most this year.

‘He’s made of strong stuff, he’s a determined young lad and knows the season hasn’t gone as well as he would have liked, although I still think he can affect things this year.

‘Once he returns, he’s got to really focus on coming back next year and making an impact.’

Scully’s most recent Blues appearance was as a substitute in the last six minutes of the January 6 defeat at Cheltenham.

