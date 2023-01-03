Pompey are ready to recall the defender early from his nightmare spell at Gillingham in favour of finding regular football elsewhere.

However, having already appeared for the Blues and the Gills in the current campaign, rules prohibit him from playing for a third league team.

That means Mnoga must look at a loan either in non-league or abroad for the second half of 2022-23.

Eastleigh could well be an option, having previously tried to take him during the last transfer window only to be beaten by Gillingham.

Regardless, it represents more disappointment for Mnoga, who has featured just five times at the Priestfield Stadium.

Speaking before his dismissal as Pompey boss on Monday evening, Cowley had described it as a ‘crazy, crazy law’.

Cowley was also advocating bringing the 20-year-old back to Fratton Park from Gillingham this month – with the Blues now expected to continue that approach.

Haji Mnoga will be recalled from Gillingham this month - but isn't allowed to play for another Football League club. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

Mnoga joined Gillingham on a season-long loan on deadline day in September.

However, from yesterday, Pompey have a short window in which to cancel that arrangement and are not anticipating any resistance from the League Two side.

Mnoga has been training with both Pompey and the Gills in recent weeks, dividing his time between the clubs.

