Pompey’s promotion-winning players have reported back to duty for the first time since Tuesday night’s historical win against Barnsley.

The 3-2 victory secured the League One title - and sparked wild, joyous scenes at the final whistle as jubilant fans headed straight to the pitch to celebrate with their heroes.

Those celebrations continued well into the early hours of Wednesday morning, with the players hitting the town to mark the occasion. And with the club’s annual end-of-season awards dinner held at Fratton Park on Wednesday night, many joked whether any of the players had been sober in the days after booking their place back in the Championship?

With Thursday being the team’s normal day off - Wednesday was undertandably an extra day the squad was given - everyone involved had the chance to recover and rest up before heading back to the training ground on Friday ahead of Saturday’s Wigan game.

And thanks to footage of their return put up by the club on X, formerly Twitter, it appears any hangovers suffered were either long gone or carefully disguised as the players turned their attentions to the Latics game and the official lifting of the League One title post-game.

Indeed, all looked energised, despite the partying - including Paddy Lane, who might have been celebrating more than most if his hilarious interview with BBC Solent is anything to go by!

There was also a surprise in the clip posted on the social media channel, with Terry Devlin joining the group as they were about to put through their paces. The Northern Ireland under-21 international has been absent since the Oxford game at the Kassam Stadium on January 30. He picked up a serious shoulder injury during the first half of the League One fixture, denying the midfielder the chance to add to his impressive tally of 24 appearances for the Blues during his maiden season at Fratton Park.

Yet, he’s now in a position to perhaps contribute to Pompey’s last two games, with a trip to Lincoln on Saturday, April 27, rounding off an unforgettable season for the Blues. John Mousinho might even be tempted to through him in against Wigan - especially if some of his players don’t feel 100 per cent!