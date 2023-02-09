And he has heaped praise on ‘excellent’ Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher.

The pair studied their Uefa pro licence together, graduating last summer in an intake also consisting of Danny and Nicky Cowley, Colchester sporting director Dmitri Halajko and Manchester United deputy football manager Andy O’Boyle.

In addition, the St George’s Park-based course is run by Guy Whittingham, who needs little introduction to Fratton Park.

Schumacher stepped up from the coaching staff to become Pilgrims boss in December 2021, following Ryan Lowe’s departure for Preston.

Now Mousinho will go up against his former course colleague, with a trip to second-place Plymouth on Saturday.

He told The News: ‘I’ve played against Steven plenty of times, I know him really well, he is a very, very good, diligent young coach.

‘He has also been linked with a few other jobs, which is no surprise to me because he has done an excellent job at Plymouth.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher attended the same Uefa pro licence course as John Mousinho, graduating this summer. Picture: Lewis Storey

‘Steven was on my pro licence course and you get to know those on it pretty well, even if you never really get to see a huge amount of them coaching.

‘You also get to know their ideas through conversations as the pro licence is less like coaching and more about leadership and organisational management.

‘On that course I got a very good idea of what Steven was like as a person, although I’ve always known he is an excellent coach.

‘The pro licence can give you a real insight into someone. Considering the amount of time you spend with them, it’s definitely a good place to meet people.

‘When Steven replaced Ryan (Lowe) it made sense to me at the time, as he had been working under him for a time and had some success. Plymouth were playing with a good shape, some excellent football and getting the most out of their budget.

‘At the back end of last season when they dropped out of the play-offs, there probably would have been a few that might have struggled last year and it has been the opposition, proving the doubters wrong.’

Those enrolled on the course, including existing managers, under-23 coaches, Academy directors and those wishing to become directors of football.

Then there were the Cowleys, whose Fratton Park exits at the turn of the year would open the door for Mousinho to be handed his maiden head coach job.

He added: ‘The Cowleys were on it and we had a couple of early morning runs together, where he beat me down the canal side at Manchester.

‘We had some great conversations, I got on really well with them and still do, both texted me on my appointment and they are extremely positive about the club.