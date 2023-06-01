From iconic Portsmouth moment to Europa League glory - Sevilla delight for former Fratton and Manchester City man
Now Karim Rekik has European silverware to his name after appearing for Sevilla in their penalty shoot-out triumph over Roma.
The defender was aged just 17 when he joined the Blues on loan under Michael Appleton in March 2012.
Arriving from Manchester City alongside fellow youngster Luca Scapuzzi, the pair were challenged with helping financially-stricken Pompey remain in the Championship.
Rekik, a highly-promising Dutch defender, would subsequently start the final eight matches of the campaign, primarily at left-back, yet was unable to prevent relegation to League One.
Nonetheless, he was involved in the April 2012 moment at St Mary’s which ensured David Norris occupies a cherished place in Blues folklore.
With Pompey trailing 2-1 to Southampton and the match into time added-on, Ricardo Rocha pumped the ball forward, where Rekik managed to win a header.
It looped into the air and Norris did the rest, conjuring up a sublime left-footed volley for a stunning leveller in front of the jubilant travelling fans.
Appleton’s men were relegated four games later, while that point didn’t deny Southampton a Premier League return in second place.
Yet, in terms of preserving local pride and providing a rare moment of joy in a wretched season, it’s a treasured memory still toasted to this very day.
Admittedly, Rekik and his critical contribution are rarely recalled by Pompey fans some 11 years later, yet the Dutchman has enjoyed a fine career since his brief eight-game stay.
Following further loan spells at Blackburn, where he was reunited with Appleton, and PSV Eindhoven, he left Manchester City for Marseille in June 2015.
He then spent three seasons at Hertha Berlin, before joining current club Sevilla in October 2020.
In addition, he has featured for Holland four times, although the 28-year-old’s last appearance was in 2017.
Having won the Eredivisie with PSV and finished runners-up in the Coup de France with Marseille, Rekik toasted more success on Wednesday evening.
Sevilla claimed the Europa League in the Puskas Arena in Budapest following a 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory over Roma after the match ended 1-1.
Rekik was introduced off the bench in the 94th minute, replacing on-loan Manchester United left-back Alex Telles.
But he wasn’t required to take a spot kick as Gonzalo Montiel, who scored the winning penalty for Argentina in December’s World Cup final against France, netted the decisive kick.