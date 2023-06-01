Now Karim Rekik has European silverware to his name after appearing for Sevilla in their penalty shoot-out triumph over Roma.

The defender was aged just 17 when he joined the Blues on loan under Michael Appleton in March 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arriving from Manchester City alongside fellow youngster Luca Scapuzzi, the pair were challenged with helping financially-stricken Pompey remain in the Championship.

Rekik, a highly-promising Dutch defender, would subsequently start the final eight matches of the campaign, primarily at left-back, yet was unable to prevent relegation to League One.

Nonetheless, he was involved in the April 2012 moment at St Mary’s which ensured David Norris occupies a cherished place in Blues folklore.

With Pompey trailing 2-1 to Southampton and the match into time added-on, Ricardo Rocha pumped the ball forward, where Rekik managed to win a header.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looped into the air and Norris did the rest, conjuring up a sublime left-footed volley for a stunning leveller in front of the jubilant travelling fans.

Former Pompey loanee Karim Rekik celebrates with Sevilla team-mate Brazilian Marcao after winning the Europa League final against Roma on Wednesday night. Picture: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Appleton’s men were relegated four games later, while that point didn’t deny Southampton a Premier League return in second place.

Yet, in terms of preserving local pride and providing a rare moment of joy in a wretched season, it’s a treasured memory still toasted to this very day.

Admittedly, Rekik and his critical contribution are rarely recalled by Pompey fans some 11 years later, yet the Dutchman has enjoyed a fine career since his brief eight-game stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following further loan spells at Blackburn, where he was reunited with Appleton, and PSV Eindhoven, he left Manchester City for Marseille in June 2015.

Karim Rekik was part of the Pompey side which drew 2-2 at Southampton in April 2012. Picture: Allan Hutchings (121221-768)

He then spent three seasons at Hertha Berlin, before joining current club Sevilla in October 2020.

In addition, he has featured for Holland four times, although the 28-year-old’s last appearance was in 2017.

Having won the Eredivisie with PSV and finished runners-up in the Coup de France with Marseille, Rekik toasted more success on Wednesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sevilla claimed the Europa League in the Puskas Arena in Budapest following a 4-1 penalty shoot-out victory over Roma after the match ended 1-1.

Karim Rekik is tugged back by Roma's Nicola Zalewski in the Europa League final. Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Rekik was introduced off the bench in the 94th minute, replacing on-loan Manchester United left-back Alex Telles.